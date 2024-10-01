StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Price Performance

SENS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 335.15% and a negative return on equity of 299.69%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Senseonics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

