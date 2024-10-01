StockNews.com Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

