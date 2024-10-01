STS Global Income & Growth Trust (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.59 on October 25th

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS stock opened at GBX 227.80 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £296.09 million, a PE ratio of 2,063.64 and a beta of 0.43. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($3.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.84.

In other news, insider Gillian Elcock acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.20 ($13,388.44). Company insiders own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

