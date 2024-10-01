The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$73.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.69.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- October’s Big Winners: Top 5 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Instacart Is Revolutionizing Groceries: Why It’s Time to Invest
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.