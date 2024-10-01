The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$73.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

