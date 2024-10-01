The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after buying an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,170 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,834,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 104.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.