Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

