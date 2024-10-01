Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.60. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

