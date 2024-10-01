Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 price target (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.29.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

