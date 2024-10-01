Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas
Insider Transactions at Ventas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Stock Performance
NYSE VTR traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.64.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
