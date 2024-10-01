Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

