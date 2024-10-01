Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

