WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:WOK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 2nd. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 23rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WOK opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.08.
