Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

