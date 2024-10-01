XOMA Co. (XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on October 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMA stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.48.
XOMA Company Profile
