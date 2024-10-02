a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 16.7 %

AKA opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Further Reading

