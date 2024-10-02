Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 392.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

