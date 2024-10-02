Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $28.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADVM. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 85,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $613,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,268,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,216,657.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

