Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

