Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $60.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

LNT opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

