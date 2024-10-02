Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $279.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.14.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

