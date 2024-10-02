American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMSWA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Down 2.1 %

American Software stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 172.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 158.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in American Software by 121.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

