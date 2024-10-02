Analysts Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $54.14

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

