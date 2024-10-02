Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) PT at $90.67

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HWM opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $101.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

