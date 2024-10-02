Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $66.21

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.93 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

