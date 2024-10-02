Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $211.00

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $201.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

