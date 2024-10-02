Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Appian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Insider Transactions at Appian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 60,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,412,354 shares of company stock worth $77,512,846. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Appian by 70.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 236,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after buying an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Appian has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.