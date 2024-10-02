Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 89.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

AQST stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $433.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

