Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.93.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

