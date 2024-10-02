AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of upper end of $8.90-8.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.91 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.530 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.