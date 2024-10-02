B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $159.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.