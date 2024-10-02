Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.8 %

BBDO opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

