Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.82.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
NYSE:BERY opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
