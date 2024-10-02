Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,391,000 after buying an additional 1,393,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after acquiring an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,751,000 after buying an additional 492,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

