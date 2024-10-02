Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $337.89 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $366.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

