Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:BDRX)

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BDRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 997,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,505. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.