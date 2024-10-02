BioLargo (BLGO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -7.81 BioLargo Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 65.77

Profitability

BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1276 1591 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.37%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

