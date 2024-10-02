BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.32% from the company’s current price.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

BlackLine stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

