BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $32.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 122,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 128,179 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.46.

In other BlackSky Technology news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. O'toole sold 24,352 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

