BMO Capital Markets Increases MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $16.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of MP opened at $17.54 on Monday. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.



MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

