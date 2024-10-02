Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 1,403,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,005.7 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BMBLF stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Brambles has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

