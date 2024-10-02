Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 104,672 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 104,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,278,327.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 462,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

