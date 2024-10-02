Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.