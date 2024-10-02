Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.98.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
