Brokers Issue Forecasts for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for InfuSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InfuSystem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

InfuSystem Trading Down 3.3 %

INFU opened at $6.48 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 million, a P/E ratio of -648,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

