Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masimo Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.40 on Monday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

