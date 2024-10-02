Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spok Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Spok in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spok’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spok’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.82 on Monday. Spok has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spok in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spok by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 28.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

