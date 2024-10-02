Brokers Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

