Bumble Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bumble in a research note issued on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.66. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

