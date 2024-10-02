Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,672 shares of company stock worth $7,590,312 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after acquiring an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $263.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.