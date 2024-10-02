Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Cadiz Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CDZIP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.
Cadiz Company Profile
