Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDZIP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

