Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.
Shares of CPT stock opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.69.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.
