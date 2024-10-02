CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,262. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54,837.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.